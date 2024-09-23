Obituary: Roland L. Addison (1936-2024)

Roland L. Addison, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on December 4, 1936, in Newport, RI, he was the son of the late Nathaniel and Nellie (Burton) Addison. Roland lived a life full of love, laughter, and unwavering kindness.

Roland was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, Diane, with whom he shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. Together, they built a warm and welcoming home filled with joy and cherished memories. Roland’s greatest pride and joy were his children, Curtis L. Addison, of Chepachet and Darnell MacDonald. They will always remember him as a guiding light and a source of unconditional love. He was a constant supporter of their dreams and aspirations, always encouraging them to pursue their passions and to live life on their terms. He is also survived by his loving sister Beryl Yeomans of Newport along with his daughter-in-law Meredith MacDonald.

As a grandfather, Roland had a special bond with each of his grandchildren, teaching them the importance of family, integrity and hard work. His playful spirit, infectious smile, and laughter will be deeply missed by Jayson Addison, Marydawn Addision, Kelsea Britto and Ethan Addison. His great-grandchildren Alicia, Duce, Trinity, Dayland, Alyiah, Ava and Roland will as well carry his lessons in their hearts forever as will Daniel Benton, his granddaughter’s fiancé who he shared life with up until his passing.

Roland was the brother of the late Nathaniel (Skip) Addison and Lillian Morais.

Roland had a passion for his family and taking care of his home, his backyard was a testament to his green thumb and great mason skills. He found joy in fixing things and renovating his home. A lover of antiques, he spent many weekends flea marketing. When he retired, he loved selling antiques at the Eagle’s Nest. Another passion was his love of football and baseball. In his youth he was a great football player. He loved the Red Sox and watching a good game. Lastly, he loved his wife’s cooking and enjoying a good meal with those he loved.

Roland enjoyed a successful career working for Labors Local Union 271 formally 367. Once he retired, he worked at Blenheim-Newport. He was known for his great work ethic and dedication to his craft.

Roland’s warmth and generosity extended beyond his family. He was a cherished member of his community. His kindness and compassion touched the lives of many, and he will be remembered for his ability to make everyone feel special and valued.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 2:00pm to 4pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. His Celebration of Life will begin at 4:30pm in the funeral home. The burial will be private.

Roland Addison lived a life rich in love and laughter, leaving behind a legacy of kindness that will continue to inspire all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.