Obituary: Donald Gilmore Magee (1939-2024)

Donald Gilmore Magee, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2024, at the age of 85. Born on June 4, 1939, Donald was raised by his mother, Helen Dorothy Magee, and his aunt, Annie Cleary, who played pivotal roles in shaping his life and values.

Donald was a man of many passions, with a deep love for life, family, and knowledge. He loved racing sports cars and playing basketball. But he was most known for his vast appreciation of rare books, which led him to become the owner of the Newport Bookstore in 1983. His shop was a haven for fellow book lovers and collectors, offering a curated selection of works on military history, Newport history, and the Arabian Peninsula, reflecting his deep intellectual curiosity.

Donald graduated from Durfee High School and Stonehill College. He pursued extensive graduate studies and earned several fellowships across the U.S. In addition to his diverse roles as a professor, basketball player, race car driver, economist, and bookstore owner, Donald had the unique honor of working for President John F. Kennedy for several summers after college at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis, MA.

Donald had a long and distinguished career in education, shaping the minds of students of all ages at several esteemed institutions. He began as a high school teacher at Westport, MA High School and later became a college professor, teaching at Salve Regina University, The Naval War College, Bryant University, Roger Williams University, and Providence College.

Donald was deeply devoted to his family. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Molly Donohue Magee; his daughter, Kate Magee Varela, and her husband, Dave Varela. Donald was a proud “Grumps” to his cherished grandchildren Gavin and Kinsley Varela, who will always remember him for his boundless love, the many stories he shared, and those smiling Irish eyes.

Donald was a longstanding member of The Newport Reading Room, The Redwood Library and Athenaeum, The Grolier Club of New York, The American Antiquarian Booksellers Association, and the International League of Antiquarian Booksellers. His life was one of integrity, adventure, humility, and compassion. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy lives on forever in the hearts of his family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 4:00-6:00pm, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Thursday, October 3rd, at 10:00am. at St. Barnabas Church, East Main, Portsmouth. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Donald’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald’s name to The Redwood Library and Athenaeum, www.redwoodlibrary.org, reflecting his love for books and learning. In keeping with his wishes, Donald asks that everyone read an “actual” book and that they vote this November for the right presidential candidate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

