Jake Stack Puts On a Show as Salve Regina Downs MIT 19-6

Jake Stack wasn’t just returning to action; he was making a statement. The Salve Regina University senior quarterback, sidelined for the past two games, came back with a vengeance in the NEWMAC opener against MIT, leading the Seahawks to a 19-6 victory and reigniting their season. By halftime, Stack had already accounted for all three touchdowns, steering the Seahawks to a commanding 19-0 lead and leaving the Engineers scrambling for answers.

It didn’t take long for Stack to announce his presence. With just under seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, he delivered a nine-yard strike to wide receiver Max Mazzella for the game’s first score. Though the extra point was missed, Salve Regina was just getting warmed up. A few minutes later, Stack dropped back and found Jacob Perez over the middle for a 15-yard touchdown, doubling the Seahawks’ lead. Two possessions, two touchdowns—the quarterback was in complete control.

In the second quarter, Stack decided to take matters into his own hands—literally. After engineering a methodical drive down the field, Stack scrambled to his right from four yards out, diving towards the pylon and capping the drive with a gritty touchdown run. This time, kicker Chris DiBella nailed the extra point, and Salve Regina had stretched their lead to 19-0 by the half.

Stack’s return wasn’t without hiccups. Two interceptions near the goal line threatened to derail his flawless day, but MIT failed to capitalize on either turnover, leaving the Seahawks firmly in control. Stack finished with 251 passing yards, completing 23 throws, including a deep shot to Andre Sullivan that showcased his big-play ability.

MIT managed to avoid the shutout late in the third quarter when quarterback Shaunak Joshi connected with Colin Vollmer for a 28-yard touchdown, but it was a hollow victory. By then, the damage had been done, and Salve Regina’s defense, anchored by linebacker Nick Bostrom and his eight solo tackles, slammed the door shut. In the fourth quarter, defensive back Jack Zingaro intercepted Joshi, putting an exclamation point on the Seahawks’ win.

It wasn’t just Stack lighting up the stat sheet—Salve’s supporting cast shined as well. Perez finished with five receptions for 54 yards, including his first-quarter touchdown. Sullivan hauled in four passes for 70 yards, consistently stretching the field. Punter Thomas Fallon made the most of his two kicks, averaging a booming 45.5 yards per punt, while Matt Moss recorded a crucial fourth-quarter sack that stopped an MIT drive in its tracks.

As the clock wound down, there was no question: Salve Regina was back in business. With Stack leading the charge, the Seahawks improved to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the NEWMAC. Next up, they’ll face a tough road test against the United States Merchant Marine Academy. But after this performance, there’s little doubt that Salve is once again a force to be reckoned with.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

