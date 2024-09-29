Obituary: Edward Joseph O’Donnell (1948-2024)

Edward Joseph O’Donnell, aged 76, passed away on September 26, 2024, in Newport, RI.

Born in Newport on July 31, 1948, to Edward O’Donnell Sr. and Gertrude (Alsfeld) O’Donnell. Edward is the brother of Thomas, father of 2 sons, Brian and Kevin and 1 grandson, Ray.

Edward devotedly served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army. His military career included valuable time stationed at Ft. Riley, KS, and extensive training at The Defense Language Institute, which preceded his plan of deployment to Germany.

Upon his discharge, Edward relocated to Florida, pursuing the opportunity to fish throughout the year. It was here that he started his second career in social work. After moving back to Rhode Island to be close to family, he started working for the State of Rhode Island as a social worker helping families and children in need. In addition to his outdoor pursuits, Edward was an accomplished photographer, known for developing his own film during the 1970s, capturing moments of beauty and tranquility which often echoed the serene experience of his fishing adventures, and he was always the first volunteer to be the official photographer at any gathering.

Edward leaves behind a legacy of love for his country, nature, family, and friends remembered as a man of discipline and joy, seamlessly merging his military precision with the gentle patience of a fisherman and artist. He truly loved all and wanted to help all.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 10:00 AM in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to Newport Mental Health who help people who need help most. https://www.newportmentalhealth.org/support-us/

