Obituary: Donald L. Castro (1959-2025)

(Chapel Hill, North Carolina) – Donald L. Castro, 65, died of cancer in his home on February 11, 2025. He passed away as he lived his life – calmly, quietly and peacefully.

Don was born on December 17, 1959 to the late Loren and Hilda (Pigniatelli) Castro in San Luis Obispo, CA. During his early years the family lived in California, Colorado and New Jersey before settling in Newport, Rhode Island in 1969.

Following his 1978 graduation from Rogers High School, Don embarked on a lifelong career in the hospitality industry. He worked hard and held many roles. He completed his career as a food and beverage purchaser. It was as a bar supervisor that he met his future partner for life, Maggi Gallagher. He and Maggi have lived in North Carolina for the past 29 years, yet Don’s heart, soul and team loyalties never left New England. An avid fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and Bruins, the exception was made when he became a die-hard Duke fan in North Carolina. Don was a magnet to children, being a kid at heart himself. There was a go-with-the flow trait to be found deep in his character. Don found joy in battling with the pine needles and pine cones in his yard, in a game of pool, a round of golf, “chasing Bigfoot”, the Beatles, juggling and the challenge of gift giving. Aside from the people he loved, he had a passion for animals, especially his pals Stanley, Gansett, Rhodey, and Opus. Don was a consistent supporter of the Animal Protection Society.

Don is survived by the love of his life Maggi Gallagher, his brother Ken Castro, his niece Dillon Castro Corona and grandnephews Nathan and Zachary and grandniece Kendal. He was the proud Godfather to Brandon and Preston Ferrara and friend to too many to name.

Loved ones are grateful for the tender care of Amedisys Hospice Care of Garner, North Carolina. In particular we would like to thank his nurse, Elaine, home support, Terry and emotional support, Evan. Their care, kindness and support is immeasurable and we will be forever grateful.

A private service in Newport, Rhode Island will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 S. Club Blvd, Durham, North Carolina 27704. https://tinyurl.com/APSDurhamLink

