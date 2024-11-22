Obituary: Edward T. “Ted” Verderber (19442-2024)

Edward T. “Ted” Verderber, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 2, 2024, in Walpole, MA. Born on June 7, 1942, in Norwood, MA, he was the son of the late Edward M. and Margaret (Reed) Verderber. Ted’s warmth and kindness touched all who had the pleasure of knowing him throughout his 82 years of a well-lived life.

Ted was the beloved husband of Paula (Smith) Verderber, whom he married in 1964, and together they built a life filled with love and laughter. A devoted father, he was immensely proud of his children, Beth Pelick and her husband Matt of Walpole, Ellen Eggeman and her husband Michael of Middletown, Rhode Island, Cathy Stanton and her husband Brian of Walpole, and Joe Verderber and his wife Jodi of Walpole. Ted was the loving brother of Philip Mark Verderber and held dear the memory of his late brother, Richard Verderber.

A man who cherished his family above all else, Ted’s legacy continues through his grandchildren, Kaity and her husband Dan Tamayo, Cameron Eggeman and his fiancée Lindsay Gallant, Meghan and her husband Joe Gobbi, Allison Stanton, Sarah Beth Stanton, Joseph Verderber, Lucy Verderber, Kate Verderber, Julia Verderber, and Matty Pelick, who knew him affectionately as “Grandpa.” His great-grandchildren, Luca, Ava, and Mia, will grow up hearing tales of their great-grandfather’s kindness and generosity. Ted also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, and great friends who will miss his presence dearly.

A graduate of Walpole High School, class of 1960, Ted continued his education at Brown University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business. His professional life was marked by his integrity and work ethic, beginning as a salesman for Shell Oil, eventually owning a Shell Gas Station, and later working as a salesman for a chemical company until his retirement in 1997. Even after retirement, Ted enjoyed working alongside his son Joe in construction.

Ted’s interests and hobbies reflected his love for life and the outdoors. An avid fisherman, he could often be found on his boat in Buzzards Bay, fishing from his house on Briarwood Beach every summer day for years. He loved to share his “big fish” stories, especially with his grandsons, Cam when Ted was younger, and Joseph and Matty as Ted got older. They had the privilege of experiencing fishing and learning how to tell a “big fish” story! If you asked Ted how big the fish was that he caught today, he would tell you that it was bigger than the fish he caught yesterday. In fairness, Ted did catch some really big fish throughout the years!

Ted was one of the best defensemen in hockey to come out of Walpole High School. He went on to Brown University to play hockey, which led him to be the Assistant Coach under his son, Joe, who was the head coach of the Walpole Girls Varsity Hockey Team from 2007 until 2021. Joe and Ted continued their coaching career with grandchildren Joseph, Lucy, and Julia Verderber. Ted was so enamored with coaching his grandchildren, you could find him on the ice with them, and when he was not allowed to skate, you would find Ted on the sidelines coaching (whether or not he was supposed to) and chatting up a storm with all who surrounded him, including Joseph and Lucy’s classmates when he would offer his advice and rules of the game. He definitely could carry on a conversation with anyone at any time!

So many conversations with Ted will be sadly missed. Remember his stories and how big his heart (and BS) was, and you will surely have a smile on your face.

Loving, kind, and handy are the words that best describe Ted. He was a man who put his heart into everything he did, whether it was nurturing his family, sharing his love for fishing, or encouraging his hockey players on the ice. His gentle spirit and unwavering support made him a cornerstone in the lives of many.

Ted’s life was a testament to the power of love and the importance of family. His wisdom, compassion, and humor will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he loved and the community he served.

Please, in lieu of flowers, all donations in Ted’s memory can be made to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or The American Stroke Foundation (www.americanstroke.org).

Funeral from the Alexander F. Thomas and Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole, Thursday (OCTOBER 17) at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, Walpole, at 10:30. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday (OCTOBER 16) evening from 4–7 PM at the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will be private at the family’s request.

