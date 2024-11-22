Newport Historical Society Names Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes as Director of New Center for Black History

The Newport Historical Society (NHS) announced today that Dr. Akeia de Barros Gomes, a Newport native and scholar of anthropology and African American history, will lead its new center for Black History at the historic Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House. The center, supported in part by a leadership gift from philanthropists Edward W. Kane and Martha J. Wallace, is set to become a cornerstone in preserving and showcasing the stories of Newport’s Black community.

de Barros Gomes joins the NHS after more than three years at Mystic Seaport Museum, where she most recently served as vice president for the American Institute for Maritime Studies. A distinguished researcher and recipient of the 2024 Eva Butler Scholar Award, she has been recognized for her work in uncovering and elevating hidden histories of Indigenous and African American communities.

“There is no one better suited to lead this critical work than Akeia,” said Rebecca Bertrand, executive director of the NHS. “Her deep ties to Newport, extensive scholarship, and curatorial experience make her the perfect leader for this initiative. With her expertise, coupled with the ongoing Voices capital campaign and imminent construction, we are building significant momentum for this important project.”

The new center will house public programming, exhibitions, and community partnerships aimed at amplifying Newport’s Black history. As director, de Barros Gomes will curate permanent and rotating exhibitions, manage collaborations, and create opportunities for public engagement.

de Barros Gomes is no stranger to the NHS, having served on its board of directors for four years and curated an exhibition on Black life in early Newport at the Museum of Newport History in the Brick Market. She was also instrumental in the Voices from the NHS Archives project, a digital database aimed at making records on Black and Indigenous history more accessible.

“Community support for this center has been overwhelming,” said Doug Newhouse, chair of the NHS Board of Directors. “Akeia’s appointment reflects the importance of this work and the potential it holds. Her passion for the mission and her vision for the center will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact.”

A respected academic, de Barros Gomes holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Connecticut, where she focused her dissertation on the free African American cultural landscape in Newport. In addition to her new role, she will continue as an adjunct lecturer at Brown University’s Ruth J. Simmons Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice.

“Newport is my home,” said de Barros Gomes. “Its rich and dynamic history has always inspired me. To have the opportunity to combine my research, passion for education, and commitment to community engagement in this way is truly a dream come true.”

Her appointment has drawn praise from community leaders, including Mrs. Victoria Johnson, founding member of the Newport Middle Passage and Port Marker Project. “Akeia’s leadership ensures this work will be collaborative and deeply impactful for the community,” Johnson said.

In her career, de Barros Gomes has held roles such as curator of social history at the New Bedford Whaling Museum and assistant professor at Wheelock College. She also serves on the board of directors for Connecticut Humanities.

Construction on the center is set to begin soon, marking a significant step forward in NHS’s efforts to preserve and share the Black history of Newport.

