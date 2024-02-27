Obituary: George J. Quarry (1948-2024)

On the evening of February 21, 2024, George J. Quarry, 75, peacefully passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Claire, surrounded by adoring family and friends.

George was born to the late Robert N. and Letty R. (Church) Quarry in Newport, RI on September 30, 1948.

As a lifelong resident of Newport, he graduated from Rogers High School in 1967. He then joined the military service and proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam. After his discharge and upon returning home, George began a lifetime career in the plumbing and heating trade and worked for many companies on Aquidneck Island.

George was the kindest person you would ever want in your life. Always telling a joke to lighten the mood or carrying on a conversation about current events. He took great joy being able to help anyone with plumbing questions or problems, including leaks of every kind.

After retiring, George continued his love of NASCAR and watching and following the New England Patriots. You could always find him sitting at his dining room table putting a puzzle together, finishing a word scramble or reading the newspaper.

George leaves two children, Mark Quarry and Nathan Quarry, and four children by marriage Trina (Taylor) Beebe, Tristen Taylor, Travis Taylor and Trent Taylor. He also leaves behind six siblings Robert, Ernest (Carol), Letty Ray (Ronald), Ann (Hank), Stephen (Ann) Patricia (David), two grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday March 1, 2024, from 2:00-4:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Memorial Service will be held in the funeral home immediately following calling hours at 4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George’s memory to any charity of your choice.

