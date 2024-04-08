Obituary: Helen “Betsy” (Andrews) Jauss (1933-2024)

February 7, 1933 — April 4, 2024

Helen “Betsy” (Andrews) Jauss, 91, of Newport, RI, passed away with her family by her side on April 4, 2024, in the St. Clare Home in Newport. She was the wife of the late Captain Charles Walter Jauss, USN, (Ret.) for 58 years.

Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raynal and Helen (Edgeley) Andrews.

Betsy graduated from the Emma Willard School. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1955 with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama. Betsy worked as a Television Producer for PBS in Pittsburgh and U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh, but found her calling as a homemaker, mother, and wife. She married Captain Charles Walter Jauss on October 24, 1963. Betsy and Captain Jauss were long-time parishioners of Trinity Episcopal Church in Newport.

Betsy is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Jauss and husband Jeff Dumont, of Newport, and Catie Huang and husband Jeff of Los Angeles, CA. She additionally leaves five grandchildren, Christopher Huang, Isabella Dumont, Abigail Huang, Anna Dumont, and MacMullen Dumont, and her siblings, Raynal Andrews Jr., of Naples, FL, and Martha Andrews Woods, of Jupiter, FL.

Funeral services for Mrs. Jauss will be private in Trinity Episcopal Church.

