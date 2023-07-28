Obituary: Helen Donohoe Behan (1929-2023)

Helen Donohoe Behan passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the age of 93. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Behan, Sr. and was a life-long resident of Newport, Rhode Island, where she was a parishioner of St. Augustin’s Church.

Helen was born on October 29, 1929, to Philip and Gertrude (Sullivan) Donohoe. In 1947, she graduated from Rogers High School; two years after that, she met and married her husband, Michael, with whom she raised 12 children. Even after giving birth to her 12 children, Helen was determined to follow her earlier aspirations and pursue a career in nursing. When the youngest of the children started school, she enrolled at Salve Regina College, earned her BS in Nursing, and went on to have a 25-year career as a registered nurse at the Aquidneck Medical Center in Newport. She testified in Newport’s famous Von Bulow trial based on her work as a private duty nurse.

Helen was known for her athletic prowess on the basketball court, was a lifeguard at the YMCA, and later enjoyed honing her skills at duckpin bowling. She loved to read, tackle puzzles (pieces and crosswords), and was a fierce scrabble competitor. An avid gardener, she created beautiful flowers gardens around the family home on Harrison Avenue year after year and was an annual winner in the Newport in Bloom contest. She was a member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians and a staunch supporter of the Newport Rugby Club.

Helen was a strong, independent woman with a quick Irish wit. Eleven years ago, we lost the Patriarch of our extended family and now we have lost our Matriarch. She will be sadly missed by her family but remembered with much love and humor.

Helen leaves her 12 children, Margaret (Michael) Jones, Patricia (John) Brady, Michael J. (Tish) Behan, Jr., Mary (Robert) Sheehan, William (Erin) Behan, Christopher J. (Kelly) Behan, Peter (Kathleen) Behan, Andrew (Leslie) Behan, David (Debbie) Behan, Brigid (Ray) Gomes, Katherine Behan, and Barbara (Dave) Howlett. She joins her sister Linda and brother Donnie and leaves her younger sister Elizabeth (Betty) Kaiser at 92 to carry on the sharp-witted Donohoe humor. She also leaves 30 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and counting.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 from 4-7PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Augustin’s Church Capital Campaign, PO Box 357, Newport, RI 02840, for online donations please visit www.staugustinnewport.org/

