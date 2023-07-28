Kevin Fox of Compass represents buyer of significant East Side home

Compass announced Friday the sale of 410 Cole Avenue in Providence for $2,175,000. Kevin Fox, Founding Agent of Compass Providence, represented the Buyer. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks one of the top five single family home sales on the East Side of Providence this year.

Historically, Kevin Fox ranks as one of the top three agents ever to sell on the East Side. Year to date, Kevin Fox ranks as the #2 Individual Agent on the East Side, with over $21M in closed sales volume.* In 2022, Kevin closed over $43M+ in sales, leading to his recognition by RealTrends as part of the top 1.5% of Agents Nationwide.

Located just a short stroll from Blackstone Boulevard, Lippitt Park and the shops at Hope Village, this custom-built, modern farmhouse boasts a prime East Side location. The home features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout.

“Despite inventory levels remaining low, real estate activity on the East Side is incredibly dynamic,” commented Kevin Fox. “I am thrilled for my buyers and welcome the opportunity to help others navigate the current market.”

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

