Obituary: James Bradley “Brad” Watterson (1947-2024)

James Bradley “Brad” Watterson passed away at the Village House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Newport, RI on December 13, 2024. He was born on September 12, 1947, and was the son of the late Bernard J. and Catherine M. Kane. At 3 years old, Brad was preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Watterson. Brad was the third child in a family of six children. At a young age, he contributed to the family budget by delivering newspapers for The Newport Daily News, and later The Providence Sunday Journal. At 15 years old, he worked as a dishwasher at La Forge Casino Restaurant and as a painter’s apprentice.

Recognized as a talented athlete at an early age, in 1960, he was named first team, grammar school, CYO, and All-New England in basketball. Due to his athletic ability, Brad was recruited by many high schools. He ultimately decided to take a full athletic scholarship at De La Salle Academy in Newport, where he excelled in football, basketball, and track.

Upon graduation in 1966, Brad again was recruited to play basketball at the college level but declined to enter the world of automotive sales. At the age of 19, he was the youngest Volkswagen salesman in the United States. He then was awarded one of the few Subaru dealerships in the United States, located in Bristol, RI. Brad left the automotive industry for Wall Street. He became a stockbroker at Merrill Lynch and later joined EF Hutton. He served as a vice president at Hospital Trust Bank in Providence in the trust department. In 1989, Brad established a painting company, Bradley Watterson & Sons.

Brad was widely known in town as the best-dressed painter, often wearing an Oxford cloth dress shirt with his painting overalls. He was fondly known by his crew, family, and friends as “Gino.” He was regarded for his meticulous work, knowledge of design and color, and loyalty to his clients. Just two years after beginning his business, his work at Seafair was published on the cover of Architectural Digest.

Brad is survived by his former spouse Sharon Watterson Fanning; children, J. Patrick (Shauna) Watterson, Aishling B. (John) Peterson, Keelin C. (Mike Reise) Watterson, Pierce J. Watterson; and grandchildren, Charlotte, August, Oliver, and Kate. He was the brother of Bernard F. “Buddy” Kane, Phillip J. “Tiny” Kane, Maura K. Thomas, and the late Kathleen M. Arnold and the late Kevin J. Watterson.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, December 17 from 4:00-6:00 PM in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, December 18, at St. Joseph’s Church, corner of Broadway & Mann Ave, Newport at 9:30 AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, www.potterleague.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

