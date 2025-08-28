Obituary: James Reise (1940-2025)

James “Jim” Allyn Reise, 85, of Jamestown, RI, and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2025, with his loving wife, Rita, by his side.

Born in Newport, Rhode Island, Jim was the son of Gertrude (Raposa) and John Reise. He attended De La Salle Academy and enjoyed a charmed childhood in 1950s Newport. During his youth, he worked for Dr. John Payson Adams, husband of Muriel Vanderbilt, aboard the sailboat Eden, where he discovered a passion for sailing that would stay with him throughout his life. He also caddied at Newport Country Club with many of his fellow “5th Warders.”

After graduating from high school, Jim enrolled at Providence College. He left his studies to join his brothers Jack and Don in Washington, D.C., where he also proudly served in the US Marine Corps. During his time in D.C., he started working for GEICO while continuing his education at George Washington University. In 1965, he transferred to Frankfurt, Germany, and completed his degree in Business Administration at the University of Maryland, West Germany. While in Frankfurt, Jim met the love of his life, Rita Reynolds, who was working and traveling in Europe. They married in 1967 and began their lifelong partnership.

During his years in Germany, Jim helped open additional GEICO offices in Wiesbaden and Kaiserslautern before he and Rita returned to the United States in 1970. The family settled in Denver, Colorado where Jim continued his career with GEICO. He was promoted to Vice President of the GEIBank Savings Unit in 1976, where he also served as Department Head, and oversaw Programs Research for the Corporation. While in Denver, Jim and Rita welcomed their first two children, Ryan and Holly.

In 1977, the family relocated to Olney, Maryland, where Jim partnered with his twin brother, Don, at the Insurance Exchange, an independent insurance agency. Together, they expanded the business with other partners, and he found success serving technology companies in the Washington, D.C. area. Four years later, Jim and Rita welcomed their third child, Devin. Jim remained dedicated to the firm until his retirement in 2003.

After retiring, Jim and Rita divided their time between Jamestown, RI, and Bonita Springs, FL. Retirement allowed Jim to fully embrace his passions: sailing aboard his cherished boat Breezing Up, fishing, playing tennis and golf, oil painting, and tending his vegetable garden. Above all, Jim loved time spent with his family and friends, teaching them to sail, sharing fishing trips, and passing along his joy of life on the water. The only thing that slowed him down was Parkinson’s Disease which he courageously fought for over 20 years.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Rita; his children, Ryan (Linda) Reise of Portland, OR, Holly (Tim) Wilson of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Devin (Nicole) Reise of Sterling, VA; his six beloved grandchildren, Reise Wilson, Chloe Wilson, Ava Reise, Harper Reise, Blakely Reise, and Braden Reise; siblings, Jack, Don, Terry, and Stephen Reise; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family thanks Hope Hospice, as well as the dedicated nurses and CNAs who cared for Jim during his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in his memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to support Parkinson’s research.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Jamestown, RI, on September 13th at 12:00 pm, followed by interment at St. Mark’s Cemetery.

