Obituary: Jane Duffy (1951-2025)

Jane Duffy, 73, of Middletown, RI passed away Saturday February 8, 2025.

Born September 21, 1951, she was a daughter of the late William Brown and Bridget (Enright) Brown. Jane grew up in Newport, attended St. Augustin’s Grammar School and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy. After high school she attended Salve Regina University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

After college she worked in Boston area hospitals and then was later hired as one of the first group of nurses at the Edgehill Rehab Facility in Newport. She also worked at SSTAR detox and the Aquidneck Medical Center. Jane loved spending time at Gooseberry Beach and was an avid Red Sox fan.

She was preceded in death by her sister Sally Brown and brother Tim Brown.

Jane is survived by her children, William J. Boiani, Bridget Boiani and John Clinton Duffy, grandchildren, Jada, Alexis, and Tyler, and 2 dogs, Max & Layla. Also survived by sister-in-law Karen Mahanke Brown, nephew TJ, nieces Alana and Clare, and former husband Chris Duffy, along with many cousins in the US and Ireland whom she loved to correspond with.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane’s memory may be made to Sandy Paws Rescue Inc, PO Box 1772, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, www.sandypawsmv.com

