Obituary: Janet Kerrigan Shea (1943-2025)

Janet Kerrigan Shea was born in Hartford, Connecticut in 1943. She came to Newport, Rhode Island in 1961 and never left except briefly to travel, Ireland and New Orleans being her favorite spots. She came to love the beaches, the cliffs, the ocean and the surf. These all became a part of the lives of her children Chris and Charity Shea, Nifer, Nella and Michael Weaver, Kevin and Keri Shea, and her grandchildren Katelyn, Jarryd, Hazel, Rose-Ellen, Gus, Noah, Emma, Mickey, Liam, Josephine, Kasper, Greyson and Sebastian. Along with her children and grandchildren she leaves behind her husband Barry and her sisters Kathy Dasney and Re Kerrigan. She lived, she loved, and she left to join her daughter Nifer and her brother Michael on April 11, 2025.

Walk the beach or the cliffs and have happy peaceful thoughts with her.

At her request, funeral services are private.