Obituary: Janis M. Mello (1956-2024)

Janis M. Mello, 68, of Newport, RI, died at home on March 17, 2024. Born in Newport, on January 4, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jeraldine (Joseph) Mello.

Janis graduated from Rogers High School in 1974. She was on school’s Red and Black as the Photography Editor. Janis worked at various jobs after graduation, but after working at Third and Elm Press, she began printing and purchased her own press. You could find Janis at four o’clock having her “cup of cif” and cig, either talking on the phone or writing in her journals. She was a lover of dogs, and many days she and her pups would cruise down to King Park to watch the sunset or sit on Skip’s bench. Janis had a lot of sayings, but recently her favorite was “No, not today”.

Janis is survived by her siblings, Gerald Mello of Oak Island, NC, Dr. Wendy Glassman and her husband Joe of Huntington, NY, and Lisa Sousa and her husband Kevin of Portsmouth. She also leaves three nephews Gregory Glassman, Brian Mello and Chris Mello as well as many dear friends and extended family.

Janis is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank ‘Skip’ Mello, Jr.

Services will begin Sunday, March 24, at 1:00 pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. The celebration of Janis’s life will continue at 2:00 pm at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Avenue, Newport.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

