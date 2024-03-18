Obituary: Jerry J. Dugan (1939-2024)

Jerry J. Dugan, 84, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at Village House in Newport. Born on December 12, 1939, he was the son of the late Edward F. Dugan and Anna B. Dugan Arnold. He lived on Aquidneck Island all his life.

Jerry graduated from Rogers High School in 1959 and was a member of the ROTC and served briefly in the US Army. He worked for the family business and owned Dugan Brothers trash service with his brother “Lard”. In his early years, he was quite the practical joker throughout the island to those who knew him. He was one of the island’s most avid New York Giants football fans and could be seen riding around town in his VW bug with the NYG 1 license plate. Jerry enjoyed fishing with his sons, attending sporting events for his grandchildren and enjoying a meal with those he loved. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Newport and an original member of the FOPA Lodge 21.

He is survived by his two sons Jerry Dugan Jr. and his wife Suzanne, Kevin J. Dugan, and his daughter Kelli D. Russ and her husband CJ, all of Middletown; his sister Mary D. Ferreira and her husband Edward of Portsmouth; his sister–in–law Roberta Dugan of Newport; grandchildren Meghan Kirwin and her husband Andrew, Kelsey Dugan, Brandon Dugan, Jared Dugan, Emily Dugan, Connor Russ, Devin Russ and great-grandchildren Logan and Liam Kirwin, Avian Russ and Lucy Benoit and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brothers Edward F. “Lard” Dugan and James Peter Dugan.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Village House Nursing Home for their wonderful care and support for Jerry in his final years. Jerry found peace being back down in the 5th Ward.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday March 20, 2024, at 10:00 am, St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Village House Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, Newport, RI 02840.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

