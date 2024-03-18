Obituary: Dr. John F. Begg, Jr. D.D.S (1935-2024)

Dr. John F. Begg, Jr. D.D.S, “Jack” 88, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2024 in Newport, RI.

Jack was born in Waterbury, CT. on May 27, 1935 to Dr. John F. Begg and Kathryn Begg. He graduated from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. He went on to graduate from Seton Hall College of Medicine and Dentistry in South Orange, NJ.

Jack married the love of his life Mary Louise on February 2, 1963 in Elizabeth, NJ and honeymooned in Stowe, VT.

Jack served as a lieutenant officer in the USN at the Newport Naval Dental Clinic and served aboard the USS Saratoga CV-60. After military service, he then transitioned into private practice dentistry in Lincoln, RI.

Jack will be remembered for his longtime service as a volunteer fireman (callman) on the Newport Fire Department, serving with distinction for over 28 years upon retirement in 2005. In addition, he served as Vice President of the Fireman’s Relief Association. He was also a member of the 100 Club of Rhode Island and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Association and assisted for many years volunteering on the Police Parade in Newport.

He was a lifelong parishioner at St. Mary’s Church, and enjoyed being involved serving on the committees of the Newport Hospital Ball and the Governor’s Ball at Salve Regina University. In addition helping his wife as a volunteer on many other events in Newport including the Cluny Fair and Elms Fair giving tractor rides.

Jack had a deep love for boating on Narraganset Bay and cherished moments being a member at Hazard’s Beach as well as going to Stowe, VT. with his family during the fall and winter seasons.

Jack will be missed greatly by so many but remembered dearly by those whose lives he touched over the years, especially his son John and his two dachshunds (Finisterre and Spatzele).

Jack is survived by his son John F. Begg, III of Newport, RI. and predeceased by his wife, Mary Louise Begg on September 25, 2023 and his daughter Mary Elizabeth (“M’Liz”) on June 11, 2023 both of Newport, RI.

A Mass of Celebration of his Life will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Newport, R.I. on March 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours are respectively omitted. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newport Fire Department Pension Association at 21 West Marlborough Street, Newport, RI 02840 (in memory of Dr. John F. Begg, Jr., D.D.S.).

