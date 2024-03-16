Charming Nantucket Style Cottage Overlooking Mount Hope Bay Hits Market In Bristol for $1,399,000

106 King Philip Avenue | Bristol, RI | 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,200 square feet | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $1,399,000.

Welcome to your own slice of paradise! Discover this charming Nantucket-style seaside cottage, perched elegantly overlooking the picturesque Mount Hope Bay. Revel in the breathtaking views and witness spectacular sunrises right from your doorstep in this ideal condo alternative. With no need for flood insurance, minimal maintenance, and no HOA fees, this gem offers convenience and peace of mind.

Step inside to find a pristine white English kitchen, luxurious marble baths, and 3/4 beds for your comfort. Enjoy seamless indoor-outdoor living with sliders leading to an ocean-view deck. Recent upgrades including new siding, roof, and decking ensure worry-free living. Simply bring your beach chair and settle right in.

Outside, follow the seashell pathway adorned with mature blooming roses and periwinkle blue hydrangeas to your private beachfront backyard. A hidden garden patio adds character and charm, offering a serene retreat just steps from the water’s edge. Entertain guests in style with multiple gathering areas, all boasting unobstructed water views.

Conveniently located just minutes away from the vibrant downtown of historic Bristol, indulge in a plethora of amenities including museums, parks, bike paths, walking trails, and seaside cafes. Don’t miss this opportunity to live the life you’ve always dreamed of. Schedule your viewing today and make this coastal oasis your new home!

