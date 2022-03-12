Obituary: John R. Newton (1952 – 2022)

John Newton, age 69, of Newport, passed away on March 2, 2022.

John was born in Newport, RI to George and Christina (Harpin) Newton. John married Debra Myers of Newport on October 20, 2000.

John worked in the Newport area for many years as a cook. He worked for the former Billy Goode’s Pub, Mudville Pub and O’Brien’s Pub. He was a proud member of The Newport Sportsman’s Club aka “Sporties”.

John loved his family, he loved sports and had a passion for surfing when he was younger. He was an avid Red Sox Fan. He loved his crossword puzzles and reading the daily newspaper. He was known for his kind heart and always willing to help anyone in need even perfect strangers. He was also known for telling jokes, really bad jokes! He was a true storyteller to anyone who would listen. He was also known as the “Fabricator” by his great nephew because his stories were always made up, John was a real fun guy!

John was loved by many and will be truly missed. He is now resting peacefully in his field of dreams in heaven.

John is survived by his wife, Debra, his son, Christopher and his wife, Emily Newton, his grandchildren, Tye Newton, John Newton, and Isla Newton of Atlanta GA. John is also survived by his daughter, Erin Newton of Atlanta GA and stepson, Brenton Lewis. John is also survived by his brother, Andrew and his wife Diane Newton of Macon GA, and his sister, Tish Smith and her partner, Avery Vannoy of Indian Harbor Beach, FL. John also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Christina Newton, his brother, George Newton and sister, Jean Cawley.

Services for Mr. Newton will be held at a later date.

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!