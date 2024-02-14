Obituary: Josephine G. Sleeper (1940-2024)

Josephine G. (Ripa) Sleeper, 83, of Newport, RI passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 8, 2024 with family by her side at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late John S. Sleeper, Sr.

Josie was born in Newport, Rhode Island on April 17, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Sebastian “Yonnie” J. and Florence E. (Weaver) Ripa.

Josie was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She loved the time she spent with her family and her house was filled with love and laughter. She especially enjoyed her time in the kitchen baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School. Josie was a dedicated employee who worked for Dr. Gerhard Meier for many years and then worked at Emmanuel Church until her retirement.

Josie leaves her daughter Linda L. LaParle, sons John S. Sleeper, Jr. and his wife Jo-Ann of Portsmouth, James A. Sleeper and his wife Stephanie of Middletown, and Jerry M. Sleeper of Newport. “Gram” will be missed by her grandchildren, Brian (Amber) Sleeper, April (Charles) Mack, John (Sara) Sleeper, III, Carlton (Abigail) Meriwether, Levie (Rachael) LaParle, Jr., and Michaela LaParle, and her great-grandchildren Logan, Henry, Harrison, Catherine, Camille, Callie, Jaxon, Carlton James, Lily, and Madelyn.

She leaves her sister Sandra Cotta and her husband David, and her sisters-in-law Maureen and Barbara Ripa. She was predeceased by her brothers Carmine F. and John “Jackie” J. Ripa, son-in-law Levie LaParle, Sr., niece Jennifer LaVault and her nephew Jonathan Ripa. She also leaves many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and godchildren.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 24, 2024 at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St, Newport at 11 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Church, https://emmanuelnewport.org/donate-to-emmanuel-church/.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

