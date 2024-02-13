Sublime, Lake Street Dive, and Mt. Joy to Headline Levitate Music & Arts Festival

New England’s very own creative powerhouse, Levitate, has officially revealed the star-studded lineup for its highly anticipated 11th annual Levitate Music & Arts Festival. Set to unfold over the Fourth of July weekend, from July 5th to 7th, the festival promises an unforgettable experience at the historic Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield, MA.

Coming off the heels of the momentous 10th-anniversary celebration last year and the 20th anniversary of the Levitate brand, the organizers have pulled out all the stops for this year’s festivities. One of the most exciting announcements is the rare and special appearance of the newly reunited Sublime, featuring original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, with Jakob Nowell, the son of the late founding member Bradley Nowell, taking the lead.

Upon receiving insider information about Sublime’s potential reunion, Levitate organizers swiftly arranged for the iconic 90s surf-punk band to headline the festival, marking their first and only live performance in the Northeast. Sublime bassist Eric Wilson expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade, and to have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad.”

The festival’s lineup doesn’t stop at Sublime; it boasts an array of musical talent, including powerhouse acts like Lake Street Dive and Tash Sultana on Saturday, indie rockers Mt. Joy on Friday, and a dynamic range from Dirty Heads to local favorites The Elovaters, viral sensations Oliver Anthony, Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners, and virtuosic performers Grace Bowers and Cory Wong. Charley Crockett adds an authentic Americana flavor to the diverse talent pool.

Levitate Music & Arts Festival, which originated as a surf shop’s 10th-anniversary celebration, has evolved into the East Coast’s premier boutique music and arts festival. Maintaining its commitment to local roots and unique curation, the festival combines nationally acclaimed artists with emerging local talent, creating an eclectic weekend celebration of the region’s cultural and creative heritage.

Dan Hassett, owner of Levitate, expressed his excitement, stating, “We love that Levitate can celebrate this community through the uplifting power of creativity. It’s incredible to see what has grown from local roots, and we’re excited to see this year’s event come to life with unique curation based off our fan’s recommendations and very special headliners we’re grateful to work with.”

Beyond the exceptional musical performances, Levitate promises an eco-driven, family-friendly event with artisan vendors, local food trucks, live art installations, and a variety of experiences. The kids’ zone, run by Levitate Camp Counselors, makes a return, encouraging creativity and a shared love of the outdoors with the next generation—an integral part of Levitate’s mission. One percent of each ticket sold will contribute to the Levitate Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to cultivating vibrant communities through access to music, art, and the outdoors.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on Thursday, February 15, at 12 PM ET. For more information, including pricing and details, visit www.levitatemusicfestival.com.

