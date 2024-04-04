Obituary: Kathleen M. Bryce (1937-2024)

Kathleen M. Bryce, 87, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, died on March 26, 2024. She was the wife of Terrence (Terry) Bryce. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 12, 1937, she was the daughter of Charles P and Catherine (Madeja) Janki.

Kathy married Terry in Cleveland, OH in 1957. Early on, she and Terry traveled the world while he served in the US Army, and the first three of their five children were born while stationed overseas. In 1969, they moved to Portsmouth and soon established strong roots here. She opened Sew Nice Fabric Store in Portsmouth and provided knowledge and guidance for over 30 years to seamstresses and hobbyists. She was active with St. Anthony’s Church where she joyously sang in the church choir.

Kathy also developed a love for golf which turned into regular dates with Terry as they became regular participants in the Aquidneck Island Merchants (AIM) league on Thursday afternoons for 40 plus years.

Kathleen is survived by her husband of 67 years, Terry, her children, Theresa Buszta (Kenneth) of Fredericksburg, VA, David Bryce of Orange, MA, Patricia Bryce (Erik Stout) of El Rito, NM, Sharon Schaaf (Kenneth) of Albuquerque, NM, and Kevin Bryce (Margarita) of Mountain House, CA; Her beloved grandchildren: Nathan Bryce (Meaghan), Aleska and Devlin Buszta; Stephen, Alaina, and Nicholas Schaaf; and Tyler, Elijah, Isaac, and Ian Bryce; and three great grandchildren: Connor and Margaret Bryce, and Hannahluna Schaaf; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.

She is the oldest of seven children, and is survived by Charles J Janki. (Margaret), Francis Innes (Richard), Roberta Simpson (Coy), and Bernadette Higgins (Michael). Kathleen is preceded in death by her sister Mary Jane Janki and brother Phillip Janki.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, April 12 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, April 13 at 10:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.