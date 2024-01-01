Obituary: Kathleen O’Connors Hangsleben (1947-2023)

Kathleen (O’Connors) Hangsleben, 76, of Fall River passed away December 29, 2023, at her home.

She was the widow of the late James E. “Jim” Hangsleben.

Born in Newport, RI, Kathleen was a daughter of the late Anthony O’Connors and Mary (Smith) O’Connors.

Kathleen was a homemaker and enjoyed raising and taking care of her family.

Survivors include her sons James E. Hangsleben, Jr. and Timothy M. Hangsleben; her daughter Stacey Anne Spano; her sisters Maryanne Coen and Eleanor Ferreira; her brothers Patrick and Anthony O’Connors; her grandchildren: Nicolli, Laken, Kyla, Fallon, Caden; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael and Jack O’Connors.

Private burial will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kathleen’s name to a Veteran’s charity of your choice.

