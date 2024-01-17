Obituary: Kevin D. Holmes (1970-2024)

Kevin D. Holmes, 53, of Newport, RI, died on January 14, 2024, joining his father, the late Alanson O. Holmes, just three weeks after his passing. Kevin leaves to mourn his heartbroken mother, Eileen (Richards) Holmes, of Newport, his brother, Brian (Caryn) Holmes, of Agawam, MA, his nieces and nephew, Brittany (Tyrel) Feeler, Aleah Sangiovanni, and Michael Holmes, and great nieces and nephew, Dryden Feeler, Myra Feeler, and Shea Graham.

Kevin was born in Newport, RI. He grew up in Pittsfield, MA, spent time in Florida, and moved back to Newport in 2011.

Kevin attended Taconic High School and graduated with the Class of 1988. He further pursued his passion for design at Lasell University in Newton, MA, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design and Merchandising. His talent and creativity shone through as he worked in various bridal salons and designed both men’s and women’s wear. He was particularly known for his exquisite wedding gown designs, including a few creations for his dear friends.

A lot like his late father, Kevin was a social butterfly who cherished the company of others. He had a natural ability to connect with people. Kevin found solace and joy in music, one of his greatest passions. He was a skilled gardener with a green thumb, especially for roses. His garden was his pride and joy, he inspected it daily.

Kevin will also be remembered as a loving uncle to all his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He had a special way with the little ones, often taking on the role of babysitter with great enthusiasm and care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 2:00 PM, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Visiting hours will immediately follow in the funeral home until 4:00 PM. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.

