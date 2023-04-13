Obituary: Leah Caitlin Rosin-Pritchard (1986-2023)

Leah C. Rosin-Pritchard, 36, Westminster, Vermont, died suddenly on April 3, 2023 at her place of work.

After Leah graduated from North Kingstown High School in 2004, she went on a wonderful journey of education, entrepreneurship, travel, horticulture and culinary mastery— living in Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Vermont & Rhode Island. Leah coached volleyball at Middletown High School, owned and operated Leah’s Recipe, LLC, produced medical cannabis, taught adult cooking classes, cooked regularly for the community at the MLK Center in Newport, RI and co-founded the Jamestown, RI Farmers Market. Leah went on to earn her Bachelor’s in Social Work from Rhode Island College, and earned a Master’s degree in Social Work from Tulane University with a certificate in Disaster and Collective Trauma. Leah dedicated her life to the service and betterment of others, most recently as a Shelter Coordinator at Groundworks Collaborative.

Leah grew up in Jamestown, Rhode Island. She and her family home were an integral part of the island community– always welcoming a broad group of friends, and family members with an open door.

Leah excelled at academics, always graduating in the top tier of her class – clearly bound to make a difference in the world and leave an impact. She poured her seemingly endless energy into many jobs, activities, events, and hobbies, always keeping busy while still somehow managing to bake everyone’s birthday cakes, drop off care packages and stay up-to-date on newly released music for her sidebar DJ career.

Service to others was a core part of Leah’s upbringing, and when she realized her calling into Social Work, it was a natural fit and progression of her life’s mission. She spent the last couple years of her life working serving the Brattleboro, Vermont community, where she strove to better the lives of shelter residents and offer a compassionate hand.

Leah’s green thumb and solid work ethic served her well while diving into homestead life. Most recently, Leah and her partner Alex bought a small property in Westminster, Vermont, where they grew vegetables, raised goats and chickens and quickly learned the art of making goat milk products.

Leah was the warmth and light in every room she entered. As a dedicated daughter, sister, and friend, she nurtured her community with her culinary talents, deep listening, and thoughtful care-taking. Gifts were Leah’s love language. She always arrived with a thoughtful offering in hand– usually home-baked and always perfectly suited to the recipient. As a capable, brilliant and beautiful woman, Leah supported her family, friends, co-workers and community with every breath.

Leah loved her parents and brother deeply, and the generosity of spirit that was the keystone of her personality was a direct reflection of their parents’ loving upbringing, This was exemplified by the in-home care she and Alex provided for her paternal-grandmother during the pandemic. Leah walked through life with integrity and love, and everyone who knew her is better for it.

Survived by partner, Alex Margolies, mother, Paula Rosin, father, Dave Pritchard, brother, Evan Rosin-Pritchard, sister-in-law Afia Dansoaah and newborn niece Zhuri. Leah also leaves behind a close-knit extended family of beloved aunts and uncles – Andrea and Mario Mattia; Marian Rosin; Chris Pritchard and Chuck Bell, Lisa Pritchard and Ken Dolbashian – and cousins Jen, Niki, Ari, Kai and Oona – with whom she shared rich memories, along with a dear friend community.

To honor Leah’s memory, the family asks that you practice compassion, empathy and kindness and, as her great-grandmother used to say, “Be ever mindful of the needs of others.”

A wake will be held on the beach at Fort Getty, Jamestown, from 4-7pm on Saturday, April 15th.

