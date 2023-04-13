Newport Performing Arts Center Receives $250,000 Grant from The Doris Duke Foundation

The Newport Performing Arts Center announced Thursday the receipt of a 2-year, $250,000 award from the Doris Duke Foundation for capacity building support.

“This award provides crucial support as we restart the campaign to restore and re-imagine the Opera House which will serve our region as the Newport Performing Arts Center,” said John Cratin, Chair of the Board. “These funds will enable us to establish the required administrative infrastructure to capably conduct our work to complete the restoration of the facility. This is a very exciting time for NPAC and we are anxious to reengage with the community to complete this important project.”

Brandi Stewart, interim program director for the arts at the Doris Duke Foundation noted, “Doris Duke’s life and work are reflected throughout the city of Newport, including her support of historic preservation and the performing arts. We expect that this grant will assist NPAC in working with the entire community to complete this project and to provide educational and arts experiences to its neighbors in Newport and beyond.” The mission of the Doris Duke Foundation is to improve the quality of people’s lives through grants supporting the performing arts, environmental conservation, medical research, and child well-being, and through preservation of the cultural and environmental legacy of Doris Duke’s properties.

As a fully restored, historic treasure, the state of the art 700 seat year-round performance and event space will host music, theater, dance, comedy, lectures, graduations, and community events in Washington Square. Through a variety of programs, NPAC will contribute to the educational and entertainment activities locally while participating in sustainable economic development and civic engagement to enhance the year-round quality of life within and beyond Newport.

Prior to the beginning of the pandemic, substantial infrastructure work, including steel and cement work, building stabilization, facade restoration, elevator shaft, new foundations and roof structures were completed. Substantial work remains and the board is beginning a revitalized campaign with the assistance of Susan Palmer of the Palmer Westport Group following a recently completed planning study.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

