Obituary: Margaret “Maggie” Hayes (1950-2024)

Margaret “Maggie” Mary Hayes, 74 of Newport, RI, passed away on August 1, 2024 in Middletown, RI. She was the wife of the late Edwin “Ed” Booth.

Maggie was born in Manchester, NH to late John F. Hayes Jr. and Constance (Leddy) Hayes on March 15, 1950. Maggie was a graduate of Rogers High School Class of 1968. She went on to earn a master’s degree in Speech & Language Pathology from the University of Rhode Island. She worked as a Speech Pathologist in various school systems throughout Southern New England for 15 years. Maggie enjoyed African drumming, knitting, beading, and other crafts, as well as outdoor activities such as gardening, cycling, and paddle boarding. She was a talented and creative writer. Her smile and laugh were infectious, her energy warm and radiant.

Maggie is survived by her children LivAline Ringseisen, Maximilian Ringseisen, step-sons Donald Booth, & Peter Booth. Her brothers and sisters, John F. Hayes III (Jan), Charlie Hayes (Patty), Constance Hayes O’Halloran (Brian), Joseph Hayes (Heather), Timmy Hayes (Diana), Terry Hayes (Kim), Mary Beth Garrett (Jay), and many nieces and nephews.

She was a sister of the late Sheila Hayes Coughlin.

The Ringseisen and Hayes families would like to thank Maggie’s caregiver, Annette Darling for the care and compassion that was given to Maggie for the past two years and the staff at Atria Aquidneck Place.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport.

A Celebration of life and drum circle will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm at King Park, 125 Wellington Ave, Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Maggie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association RI Chapter, https://www.alz.org/ri, or to Aceing Autism, https://aceingautism.org/programs/newport-ri/.

