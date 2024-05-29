Obituary: Mary Angela Chaves (1935-2024)

October 16, 1935 — May 25, 2024

Mary Angela (Cantore) Chaves, 88 of Middletown, RI died peacefully on Saturday, May 25th. She was preceded in death by her husband Senator Joseph J. Chaves, also of Middletown. Born in Newport on October 16, 1935 to Anna (Gomes) Cantore and Domenico (Tony) Cantore, she was the oldest of two daughters. She grew up in Newport where she attended St. Mary’s grammar school and St. Catherine Academy. She went on to Salve Regina College from which she graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Sociology. She served as vice president of her class junior year and participated in El Circulo Salamanca, a co-curricular activity in which students learned about and celebrated Hispanic culture. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Newport, RI.

Called Angie by her friends and family, she married Joseph J. Chaves, on August 25, 1956. Together they had six children. She was a dedicated and supportive mother who appreciated and championed good manners, competency, and decorum. She was a woman of many talents and had a wide variety of interests. She enjoyed a quick wit, a well-written book, and a competitive game of bridge.

Angie had many friends and enjoyed many activities. She loved going to the beach, participating in the garden club where she created award winning arrangements, and entertaining at home. She enjoyed world travel, tennis, cooking, and the arts, especially classical music and the opera. When time allowed, she would play her piano, knit, sew, and refinish furniture. If she developed an interest, you could be sure she would take the time to learn about and master it.

She is survived by her sister Antoinette Breed of Providence, and six children, Joseph Chaves of Middletown, Mary Hendrick of South Portland, Maine, Stephen Chaves of Middletown, Antoinette Chaves of Middletown, Ann Marie Chaves of Middletown, and Carol Albeck of North Kingstown. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Arielle Chaves of Wakefield, Christian Chaves of North Kingstown, Nathan Hendrick of Boston, and Pedro Chaves of Providence.

Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport, on Monday, June 3rd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Spring Street in Newport on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.