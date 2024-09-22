Obituary: Nancy J. Cormier (1950-2024)

Nancy J. Cormier, age 73 of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, September 14th following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the devoted wife of Paul R. Cormier, loving mother of Jared Cormier of Plymouth, Douglas Cormier and his wife Lisa of Westport and grandmother to their daughter Taylor. She was sister to Shirley Rodrigues and her husband Tom of Portsmouth, RI and the late Douglas and Frederick Carr. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Born in Newport, RI on September 24, 1950, daughter of the late Douglas and Anna (Ripa) Carr, Nancy grew up in Newport and was a graduate of Rogers High School class of 1969. She met the love of her life, Paul, and they were married in 1972. The two settled in Plymouth to start their family. Nancy later enrolled in Bridgewater State University to further her education and achieve her goal of becoming a teacher. Following graduation, she was a substitute teacher and tutor in Plymouth and on Cape Cod before obtaining a full-time position as a math teacher at Plymouth South Middle School. She loved teaching and left a lasting impression on everyone with whom she worked.

Nancy cherished above all the time she was able to spend with her family, namely her granddaughter Taylor. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining as well as gardening and crafting. She and Paul took numerous trips together and one of their favorite destinations was Aruba. Nancy will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her infectious laugh.

A visitation will be held at the Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. Plymouth (Manomet), on Tuesday, September 24th, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am. Followed by a funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, Plymouth (Manomet), at 11:00 am. Burial will take place privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the Jordan Hospital Club Cancer Center, PO Box 1727, Plymouth MA 02360.

