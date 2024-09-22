Salve Avoids Shutout with Late TD, Fall 28-6 to Rochester

Salve Regina’s hopes of a comeback crumbled Saturday as the Seahawks fell 28-6 to the University of Rochester in the Yellowjackets’ home opener. Despite the lopsided loss, Justan Luzzi saved the Seahawks from a complete shutout, scoring on a 25-yard run with just 2:21 left in the fourth quarter—Salve’s only score of the day.

Luzzi’s TD was the lone highlight for the Seahawks, who narrowly avoided their first shutout since 2013. He finished with 68 yards on 15 carries, his fourth-quarter run marking his longest gain of the day.

Yellowjackets Buzz Early and Often

The University of Rochester (3-0) dominated from start to finish, with their first strike coming in the second quarter. Jay Zheng capped a 10-play, 66-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, putting the Yellowjackets on the board with 10:19 left before halftime. They piled on another TD just before the break when Ryan Rose ran it in from eight yards, extending the lead to 14-0.

Salve Regina’s offense couldn’t answer. The Seahawks (1-2) stumbled through the game, their best drives stalling before they could get into scoring range. Rochester’s Daniel Santos dealt the Seahawks a killer blow early in the fourth quarter with a 65-yard interception return, extending the lead to 21-0.

The Yellowjackets weren’t done. Running back D. Papantonis found the end zone again with a 4-yard TD to make it 28-0, putting the game firmly out of reach.

Seahawk Standouts

Mark Sokk put up a solid defensive effort, leading all players with 14 tackles, while Marc Promutico and Marco Soto teamed up for the Seahawks’ only sack. But it wasn’t enough to stop a Rochester offense that had all the answers.

What’s Next?

The Seahawks will have a shot at redemption as they return home for their NEWMAC opener against MIT on Saturday, September 28, during Fall Festival Weekend at Toppa Field. After Saturday’s humbling loss, they’ll need to regroup quickly.

