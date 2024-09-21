URI Rams Survive Late Surge, Beat LIU 28-21 in Thriller

University of Rhode Island Football rode the wave of Malik Grant’s standout performance to snag a gritty 28-21 victory over LIU on Saturday, clinching their first road win of the season at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Grant, the workhorse of the day, delivered a show-stopping finish with an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute that sealed the Rams’ 3-1 record and left LIU still searching for their first win of 2024.

The Rams got off to a hot start when Grant found the end zone on a seven-yard burst, capping URI’s opening drive. But that early spark fizzled out as LIU took control in the second quarter, dropping 14 points—one through the air, another on the ground—while dominating the clock. Rhody’s offense went flat, holding the ball for just under nine minutes in the first half compared to the Sharks’ overwhelming 21:14.

LIU nearly put the game out of reach in the third quarter, marching down to the Rams’ one-yard line, but Rhody’s defense slammed the door with a crucial fourth-down stop.

Enter quarterback Hunter Helms. The Clemson transfer finally got the URI offense humming in the fourth quarter, orchestrating a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Grant’s second score, an 11-yard rush that evened the game at 14.

After both sides exchanged touchdowns, URI caught a break when linebacker Cole Brockwell pounced on a fumble, setting up Helms’ four-yard keeper to tie it at 21. The Rams defense forced LIU to punt on their next possession, leaving the door wide open for Grant to put the game on ice with his third TD.

The Sharks tried to claw back, but URI’s defense stood tall, securing the win.

Inside the Numbers:

Malik Grant carried the ball 20 times for a bruising 141 yards, becoming the first Ram to rush for three TDs since Ja’Den McKenzie in 2023.

URI racked up a season-high 210 yards on the ground.

Hunter Helms completed 7-of-10 passes for 90 yards and added his first career rushing touchdown.

Linebacker Cole Brockwell was everywhere, tallying a career-high 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a key fumble recovery.

URI’s defense recorded 9.0 tackles for loss, with A.J. Pena contributing two sacks—his ninth career game with 2.0 or more.

Kicker Ty Groff was perfect on PATs, tying for 10th in program history with 48 career conversions.

Rhody now heads into a bye week before facing CAA rival Hampton on Oct. 5.

