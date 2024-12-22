Obituary: Patricia A. Leonard (1947-2024)

Patricia A. Leonard, of Holliston, MA, passed away with her family by her side on December 16, 2024. She was the wife of Jeffrey Leonard for 55 years.

Born in Portland, ME, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Joan Marie (Feury) Gavic. Patricia worked 30 years as a business manager for the 4-H Foundation of Massachusetts.

Patricia is survived by her husband Jeffrey, her children; Jeffrey “Carl” (Channa) Leonard, of Warwick, and Daniel (Amy) Leonard, of Portsmouth, and her grandchildren; Victoria, Maria, Matthew, and Ryan.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Marie Vienne.

Services will be held on December 20, 2024, in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, with Visitation from 10:00-11:00 AM, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will continue in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Holliston Pantry Shelf, 73 Charles St, Holliston, MA 01746.