Obituary: Robert A. Vogel (1953-2023)

Robert A. Vogel, formally of 35 Russell Avenue, Newport, Rhode Island, passed away suddenly on August 24, 2023 in Westborough Massachusetts. He leaves behind his son, Patrick, sister Sharon, brother Douglas and numerous cousins.

Bobby loved sports and he played Babe Ruth baseball at Rogers High School, he also played basketball and football. He was a graduate of the class of 1971.

Bobby loved his home was always busy in at about the house, taking care of the outside property and landscape. Bob was creative, curious about life and had a great sense of humor. He had an overwhelming fondness for animals and over the course of his life he had many dogs that he cherished.

Bob’s friends and family were very important to him and, if you were lucky enough to be his friend, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you.

He will be sadly missed.

