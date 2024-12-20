Obituary: Patricia Carrellas (1969-2024)

Patricia Grace Carrellas, 55, of Portsmouth, RI, died on December 18, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Stephan Boneu, and proud mother to Grace, Henri, and Margaux.

Born in Newport, RI on March 30, 1969, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Anthony T. and Mary Lou (Stanton) Carrellas. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1987 and promptly began a lifelong search for knowledge. She was a Division I swimmer at the University of Rhode Island and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She found the ideal combination of travel and education, when she enrolled at the University in Geneva, Switzerland, where she earned her MBA. Those two years sparked her curiosity for international adventure and learning. After a chance introduction through friends, she met Stephan, and in 2000, they married and began their life together. She later completed a teaching certification program at RIC, and during that time spent several months teaching English in China. Despite busy days and evenings shuttling their growing children to all manner of sporting events, she found time for one more round of school. During the COVID years, Patricia, always the nurturer, earned her Physical Therapy Assistant Certification, helping others recover and reconnect. Over the years, Patricia and family regularly traveled abroad, and found themselves in nearly every European country, and many more, including Turkey, Morocco, Egypt, Cape Verde, and Senegal. Despite her worldly experience, Patricia most enjoyed having Stephan and their children by her side as they explored new places. She was an exceptional wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Patricia is survived by her husband Stephan, their three children; Grace (21), Henri (19) and Margaux Boneu (17) and their irresistible toy poodle Brioche, who was a constant companion for Patricia throughout her courageous journey with breast cancer. She was the youngest of five, and leaves her siblings, Dr. Robert Carrellas and his wife Mimi of Middletown, David Carrellas of Tiverton, Ann Carrellas of Ann Arbor, MI, and Dr. Joan Carrellas and her husband Vincent Chmielarczyk of Santa Fe, NM, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a wealth of many dear friends who were loyal supporters, especially Nicole Fitzgerald.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2024 from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Dana Farber Hospital, Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancer, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.jimmyfund.org

