Obituary: Patricia Lemler (1942-2025)

Patricia Mary Lemler, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 5, 2025, at the age of 82. Born on June 5, 1942, in Newport, Rhode Island, Patricia lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to her family and community.

Patricia graduated from Rogers High School in 1960 and committed herself to a rewarding career as a medical receptionist, serving the healthcare needs of many in our community. Her most recent role was at Koch Eye Care for Dr. Grand and Dr. Root, where her warm demeanor and tireless work ethic made her a cherished member of the team.

Married for 58 wonderful years, Patricia was the proud mother of five children: Jeffrey Lemler (Barbara) of Middletown; Kathleen Lemler-Rinfret (Matthew) of Newport; Amy Minick (Jared) of Newport; and Patrick Lemler (Kim Poux) of North Kingston. She reveled in the joys of grandmotherhood, creating unforgettable memories with her grandchildren: Tyler Minik, Colby Minik, Kirsten Lemler, Sydney Rinfret, Corey Field, and Nathan Field. Patricia will be lovingly remembered not just as a mother and grandmother, but as a guiding light for her family. She also treasured the bond she shared with her sister, Kathie Taylor. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by: her husband, David Lemler; her parents, J. Raymond and A. Marion Kelly; her son, David Lemler; and her sisters, Ann Vorro and Mary Silvia.

Patricia spent many hours sitting on the porch with good friend Eleanor Moitoza commenting on the coming and goings of life in 5th Ward. Patricia had a zest for life that shone brightly in everything she did.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to all the caregivers at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and to the Hospice team who provided Patricia and her loved ones with comfort and compassion during her final days.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Saturday morning, February 8th, 8:45-9:45 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 at St. Joseph’s Church (Mann Ave and Broadway, Newport). Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, (Turner Road at Wyatt Road in Middletown, RI).

In honor of Patricia’s spirit, we invite all who knew her to join us in celebrating her remarkable life, filled with love, laughter, and a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her.