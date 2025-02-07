Versatile Downtown Jamestown Property Offering Endless Possibilities Hits Market for $1,625,000

5 Clinton Avenue | Jamestown, RI | 1 full bath, 2 half baths | 3,294 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties for $1,625,000.

A rare opportunity has emerged in the heart of downtown Jamestown, where a versatile property seamlessly blends commercial functionality with remarkable residential potential. Currently configured as a commercial space, this distinctive three-story building offers a wealth of possibilities for conversion into a single-family home, condominiums, or a mixed-use development.

With its flexible layout, the property features three finished levels that include offices, a conference room, two kitchens, and three bathrooms. Ample storage and dedicated access points allow for the creation of two or even three separate units, each with private entrances and designated parking.

Among the property’s standout features are two expansive green living roof decks, offering views of the Newport Bridge and the surrounding waterfront. These outdoor spaces provide an ideal setting for entertaining or simply enjoying a tranquil escape in the heart of the city.

Inside, the building showcases contemporary finishes, including bamboo flooring and oversized windows that flood the space with natural light. Designed with sustainability in mind, the property is equipped with a state-of-the-art geothermal heating system, rooftop solar panels, and energy-efficient lighting, ensuring both environmental responsibility and long-term cost savings.

Situated just steps from Jamestown’s vibrant dining, shopping, and marina districts, the property also boasts the convenience of eight off-street parking spaces—a rare amenity in this coveted location. Whether reimagined as a stylish residence, a boutique business space, or a combination of both, this offering presents an unparalleled opportunity to create something truly special in one of Rhode Island’s most desirable coastal communities.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

