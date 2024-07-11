Obituary: Paula (Hallquist) Bryer (1930-2024)

Paula (Hallquist) Bryer, 93 of Eastnor Road, Newport passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024 in Newport.

Born in Weymouth, MA on July 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” and Vesta (Raasch) Hallquist. Paula was a graduate of Roger High School Class of 1948. After graduating, she worked for the local telephone company and Newport Hospital. Later, she worked for NAVCOM TELSTA on Naval Station Newport and retired after 28 years.

Paula was a member of the Trigon Club and the Seaside Garden Club. She enjoyed walking, working on puzzles, spending time at Gooseberry Beach, and traveling to New Hampshire and California.

She is survived by her sons Frank and Kenneth Bryer, her granddaughters Katie, Christy and Kathleen, and great-grandchildren Mason, Alyssa, Kaiya, Ethan, Christian and Lacey.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paula’s memory may be made to Special Olympics Rhode Island, Attn: Donations, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917, or by visiting www.specialolympicsri.org.

