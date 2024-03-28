Obituary: Phyllis M. (Silveira) Moniz (1955-2024)

Phyllis M. (Silveira) Moniz, 68, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home with her family by her side on March 23, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Jeffrey J. Moniz.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Beatrice (Raposa) Silveira.

Phyllis graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1973. She attended Roger Williams College and was a service representative for Verizon for 35 years. Phyllis was also active with the Telephone Pioneers volunteer organization, serving for a year as president and being awarded the Pioneer of the Year award in 2001. Phyllis was a very active member of the IBEW during her time with Verizon. She volunteered with several local non-profits, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and always supported the many youth sports leagues her sons played in.

Phyllis was a faith filled person and a communicant of St. Lucy’s parish in Middletown. She also served as a eucharistic minister.

Phyllis was a selfless woman who was devoted to her family. She always put those she loved first. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, godmother and Grammy. She was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her two grandsons whom she will forever treasure.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Jeffrey and their children; Jeffrey J. (Melissa Breen) Moniz Jr., of Middletown, Timothy Moniz, of Middletown, her siblings; Joseph D. (Donna) Silveira Jr., of Middletown, Richard D. Silveira., of Middletown, Francis D. (Joanne) Silveira, of Middletown, her grandchildren; Maxton and Noah Moniz, and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10:00 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Phyllis Moniz to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via https://jimmyfund.org/gift, or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Cycle for Life, a unique event that empowers cyclists to take action and demonstrate their fight in finding a cure for cystic fibrosis in a tangible, emotional and powerful way. https://fightcf.cff.org/site/TR/Cycle/74_Massachusetts_RI?px=1426603&pg=personal&fr_id=10130

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Phyllis M. (Silveira) Moniz, please visit Memorial Funeral Home’s flower store.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

