Obituary: Christine Bettencourt Lannon (1965-2024)

Christine Bettencourt Lannon, 58, of Portsmouth, RI, died at home on March 23, 2024.

Born in Newport, RI she was the daughter of Larry J. Bettencourt of Portsmouth and the late Geraldine (Turner) Bettencourt.

Christine leaves her children James B. Lannon, and his partner, Lauren Poirier of Tiverton, Emily R. Lannon, and her financeé, Alyssa Archambault of Providence, Daniel T. Lannon of Portsmouth, and Geraldine G. Lannon, also of Portsmouth. Christine is survived by her brother Larry H. Bettencourt and his fianceé Dolores Dobrott of Middletown.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, March 28, from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM in Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Her funeral service will take place for close friends and family in the funeral home on Friday, March 29, at 10:00 AM.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth.

Donations in her memory may be made to The Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.