Obituary: Richard L. Dallmeyer (1944-2025)

Richard Louis Dallmeyer, affectionately known as Daddy, Dad, Dick, and Rich, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family in Newport, RI, on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the age of 80.

Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Dianne Martin Dallmeyer; their four loving children—Richard Martin (Hopkinton, MA), Scott Edwin (Hadley, MA), Marguerite Louise “Daisy” (Arlington, MA), and Patricia Anne (Gloucester, MA); and his two treasured grandchildren, Penelope Corinne and Cordelia Noelle (Hopkinton, MA), and four children-in-law. His legacy of intellectual curiosity, wry humor, and adventurous spirit will forever be remembered by all who knew him. He lived and instilled in his family members the family motto “Everybody helps, everybody benefits,” as it was passed on to him by his late father.

Born in Bismarck, ND, Richard grew up in Winnetka, IL, the son of Alvin Rudolph Dallmeyer Jr. of Missouri and Patricia Pauline La Rue of North Dakota. He was also big brother to his three siblings; Rudolph Ford Dallmeyer of Wadsworth, IL, John Scott Dallmeyer of Winnetka, IL, and Patricia Suzanne Dallmeyer-Pierce of Winnetka, IL.

Richard studied Math and Physics at Miami University in Oxford, OH, where he started ROTC, which led him to service in the Navy, and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. His commitment to learning led him to serve as an Intelligence Officer in the Navy during the Vietnam War. During his military career, he traveled the globe aboard various vessels, including the destroyer escort USS Koelsch, working with early computer systems and training as a Navy pilot—a testament to his courageous spirit and dedication to duty.

Following his military service, Richard built a successful business in Newton, MA alongside his beloved wife, Dianne Martin Dallmeyer, whom he met while stationed in Newport, RI. Together, they represented U.S.-based manufacturers, developing key tools and technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical devices to automation tooling. Their 54-year marriage was a partnership marked by mutual respect, and a deep love that enriched their lives.

Richard was an avid lover of the great outdoors. From a young age, he embraced the art of sailing—racing sailboats on Lake Michigan with Dianne and later teaching his children to sail in Newport from a tiny Sunfish launched off Gooseberry Beach. His love for the water was complemented by his enthusiasm for national parks, hiking, skiing, and camping—activities that provided endless opportunities for family adventures. His favorite place on earth was Yellowstone National Park, visiting the park over a dozen times throughout his life.

Richard was known for his sharp intellect, wit, and lifelong love of learning instilled by his mother. Whether reading The Economist, the Catholic Weekly Readings, non-fiction works, or watching documentaries, his inquisitive mind was always at work. A lover of musicians, Richard played guitar and sang in the choir at Saint Mary’s Church in Newport, RI. He was fortunate to be an active patron of the Newport Jazz Festival, volunteering at the festival and through his many viewings of one of his favorite movies, “Jazz on a Summer Day.” His musical talent extended to performing Beatles and Rolling Stones songs for his children, and his lifelong love of music was evident in his appreciation for classical jazz legends such as Dave Brubeck, Charlie Parker, and Stan Getz, as well as classical guitar greats like Chet Baker and Chet Atkins.

His commitment to faith and community was profound. A devoted Catholic, Richard taught CCD at Sacred Heart Parish in Newton, MA—often sneaking Hydrox cookies into class for his students—and sang with passion in the choir at Saint Mary’s Church in Newport, RI. He also volunteered with the Newton Food Pantry, supplying food to those in need and spreading kindness throughout his community.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2025 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Church Improvement Fund. For more information or to donate, please visit: https://www.stmarynewportri.org/How-to-Donate.

Richard’s life was one of service, adventure, and love—a life that touched many and left an indelible mark on his family, friends, and community. His memory will continue to inspire those who knew him.

