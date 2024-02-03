Obituary: Richard Matthews (1948-2024)

Richard Matthews passed away peacefully at the Grand Islander Center on January 30, 2024, at the age of 75. Born on February 28, 1948, in Newport, Rhode Island, Richard was a proud Vietnam Army veteran and a lifelong resident of Portsmouth.

Richard dedicated over 35 years of his life working for the Portsmouth Public Works Department, where he tirelessly served his community. Known for his strong work ethic and commitment to his job, Richard was admired and respected by his colleagues.

Outside of work, Richard enjoyed simple pleasures that brought him joy. He would often be seen taking leisurely Sunday rides in his Malibu, savoring the freedom of the open road. An avid fan of the New York Yankees and Giants, he would passionately follow their games, often engaging in friendly banter with his family and friends who supported the Red Sox and Patriots and always forgave him.

Despite the ups and downs of life, Richard was a family man at heart. He is survived by his children, John Paul Matthews, Brian Mathews, and Shelby Matthews. He will also be missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard was also a dear brother to Daniel Matthews, and Wayne Matthews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Burke and brother, Robert Burke.

Funeral services for Mr. Matthews will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to the American Parkinson Disease Association Rhode Island Chapter, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/rhode-island/

