Obituary: Robert M. Rochefort (1933-2024)

Robert M. Rochefort, husband of the late Ruth (Proctor) Rochefort died February 3rd 2024 at the age of 90 in Newport, RI.

Born in Newport, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Mary (Mack) Rochefort.

Bob received both his BA and MA degrees from the University of Rhode Island (RI) and taught English at Cranston East High School where he also served as student council advisor. He was State Executive Director of the RI Association of Student Councils for many years, was a member of the Executive Board of the National Association of Student Councils and served on the Executive Board of the RI Association of Teachers of English. Bob also acted as mentor to numerous student teachers.

Bob served in the US Army and was an avid reader and traveler. He leaves three daughters Lynn Rochefort, Cheriann Ferri and her husband Gabriel, and Robin Cunetta and her partner Patrick Harrington.

He also leaves his grandchildren, Gabriel Ferri, Jr. and his wife, Denise, Marissa Cunetta and her fiancé Matthew MacKinnon, Cara Ferri and her fiancé Jeremy King, and Joseph Cunetta, as well as two beautiful great-grandchildren, Gianni Ferri and Indi King. Additionally, he leaves a surrogate son Charles J. Rochefort and his wife Denise and their children Baley Rochefort, Noah Rochefort, and Emma Rochefort.

In his honor donations may be made to cancer, heart, or other caregiving organizations.

Funeral Services will be private.

