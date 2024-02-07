Puddingstone Music Series Presents ‘Impressionism and Beyond’ with Fidelio Trio in Newport

Following the success of January’s sold-out performance at Newport’s Old Colony House, The Puddingstone new music series continues to enchant audiences with a captivating blend of performing and non-performing arts in a 19th-century salon style. This month, the spotlight falls on the highly sought-after FIDELIO TRIO, visiting from Europe to present “Impressionism and Beyond” at Gardiner House on Lee’s Wharf, Newport, on Thursday, February 22, at 7:00 pm.

The Gardiner House ballroom will resonate with the masterful compositions of Maurice Ravel, featuring his exceptional Trio for Violin, Piano, and Violoncello. In addition to Ravel’s works, the audience will be treated to an array of exciting pieces from renowned composers such as Darius Brubeck, Philip Glass, Ludwig van Beethoven, and a newly commissioned piece by Boston-based composer John McDonald, who will be present to introduce his composition and interact with guests.

Award-winning painter Katie Swatland will contribute to the immersive experience by showcasing a collection of original pieces and sharing insights into her painting technique and inspiration. Newport’s beloved dancer, Katie Moorhead, will enchant the audience with her interpretation of the art presented, adding an element of improvised dance during selected musical pieces throughout the evening.

Doors will open at 7:00 pm, followed by the performance at 7:30 pm. The Gardiner’s bar will be open throughout the evening for drink purchases, and complementary small bites will be served.

Information and advance tickets available on the Puddingstone website: www.PuddingstoneFestival.com

