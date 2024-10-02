Obituary: Roberta D. Dugan (1937-2024)

Roberta Dorothy (Henry) Dugan, 87, of 28 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI, passed away peacefully October 1, 2024, at home. She was born June 14, 1937, the daughter of Katherine Maher Henry and Robert Russell Henry Sr. She was the wife of the late J. Peter Dugan Sr., sister to the late Barbara Ripa (Joe), Sharon Caine (Ray), and Robert Henry Jr. (Carol). She was preceded in death by her daughter Maureen, her granddaughter Maureen Martin, grandson Kevin Soares, and great-grandsons Brady and Evan Dugan. She was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law Edward “Lard” Dugan, Jerry Dugan Sr., and sister-in-law Claire Dugan.

Roberta attended St. Catherine’s Academy and Rogers High School in Newport. She married Pete and immediately started a family. They lived briefly in Park Holm before moving to 28 Carroll Avenue for the remainder of their lives.

By the time Pete graduated from Providence College with a degree in Secondary Education, they were the parents of four children. When Pete was coaching at De La Salle or Middletown High School, she would root from the first baseline or the comfort of her station wagon.

She was an active participant in local politics, working at the polls or supporting her husband, Pete, during his runs for Town Council in the 5th Ward. You could find her at the 5th Ward Little League concession stand or cheering on one of her children.

Roberta was a troop leader for the Cub Scouts, Brownies, and Girl Scouts. Her interests included knitting, watching the classics Matlock, Columbo, and Perry Mason, and hosting many family gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Peter, and her family. She was an active parishioner of St. Augustin Church until her health prevented her from making the short walk across Carroll Avenue to the second row on the right-hand side, to the seat directly behind the Eucharistic Ministers and the late Sister Josephine.

Roberta’s family and the traditions she created are her legacy. She leaves behind 11 children; Katherine Martin (Michael), J. Peter Jr. (Nancy), Colleen Soares (Jay), Michael, Dennis (Celeste), Gary (Elizabeth), Shawn (Terri), Brian (Susan), Kerry (Erich), Erin (Michael), and Shannon, her sisters-in-law Mary Ferreira (Edward) and Carol Henry, 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 pm at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7, 2024, at 10:00 am in St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

If you have a hand-knitted stocking made by Roberta and you’d like to bring it to the gathering after the mass and cemetery, it will be hung for all to enjoy as a reminder of the legacy she has left behind.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Augustin’s Church at staugustinnewport.org or Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice at visitingnursehh.org.

