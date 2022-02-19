Obituary: Ronnie Lee White (1958 – 2022)

Ronnie Lee White, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 10, 2022 in New Bedford. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Cecil Ronald White and the late Shirley Estep on April 26, 1958.

Ronnie is survived by his loving daughters; Amanda Rae Sullivan and Shannon Marie Matoes of Newport, RI., father; Cecil Ronald White (wife Lynn), close friend as well as mother of their children; Shari Matoes-Kluth of Bangor ME., sisters; Diann Orr, Valera White, Christa Whiteacre (husband Eric), brothers; Terry White (wife Leshia), William Michael White, of Charleston, West Virginia, aunts; Darlene Bell and Joyce Baber whom he was raised, also from Charleston, West Virginia, grandchildren; Raelyn Matoes, Adrieanna Matoes, Travis Burroughs, Jovon Burroughs, Adonis Sullivan, Avalyse Sullivan and Ayden Sullivan, and Kinsley Washington all from Newport RI., great-granddaughter; Zaida Mccray of Newport, RI., as well as many other aunts; uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his mother, Ronnie was predeceased by his infant son; Ronnie Lee White Jr., grandparents; Cecil and Violet White, uncle; Danny White.

Ronnie’s love for the ocean started at the young age of 16. For almost 50 years he was a commercial fisherman who served on many fishing vessels in Newport, RI. For the past 15 years, he served on multiple vessels out of New Bedford, MA. He was truly one of the best at what he did and worked extremely hard throughout his life spending weeks at sea doing what he knew best and loved the most. Many times, when he would come in from a fishing trip he would give lobsters, crabs, and fish to family and friends to feast on. Ronnie was a great man who wanted the best for everyone and would give the shirt off his back to anyone he knew. The love and care he had for his daughters, grandchildren and family was one of a kind and he will truly be missed.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in honor of Ronnie White to New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center, 38 Bethel Street, New Bedford MA 02740 or to Hope Recovery Center, 26 Valley Road, Middletown, RI 02842. Arrangements entrusted to Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA 02780.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!