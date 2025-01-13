“The Prince of Pawtucket”: A Riveting Look at a Rhode Island Political Powerhouse

The Rhode Island Publications Society has kicked off the New Year with a bang, unveiling its latest release: The Prince of Pawtucket: The Life and Times of Thomas P. McCoy by Dr. William J. Jennings, Jr.

The biography delves into the tumultuous life of McCoy, a New Deal Democrat who rose to power as the mayor of Pawtucket in 1936, ruling with an iron fist until his sudden death in 1945. McCoy’s legacy, as polarizing as it is pivotal, faces fresh scrutiny as the stadium he built—a hallmark of his tenure—is slated for demolition.

McCoy, once a national symbol of urban political bossism, is laid bare in Jennings’ meticulously researched 364-page account. The book explores the rise and fall of McCoy’s political machine, pulling back the curtain on the gritty mechanics of Rhode Island’s ethnic politics during the early 20th century.

Patrick T. Conley, Rhode Island’s Historian Laureate, hails the biography as “a major contribution to our knowledge of Rhode Island politics.” He calls Jennings “the authoritative biographer of Tom McCoy,” praising the book for its depth and insight.

Dr. Debra Mulligan, a prominent historian and biographer of Senator J. Howard McGrath, agrees, noting that Jennings “captures all the facets of McCoy’s life, from his early days as a streetcar conductor to his rise as a political powerhouse.”

Dr. Jennings, a seasoned historian with decades of teaching experience, is no stranger to Rhode Island’s rich political tapestry. He previously co-authored the acclaimed Aboard the Fabre Line to Providence, a study of early 20th-century immigration to the Ocean State. His latest work, funded by a grant from the Heritage Harbor Foundation, cements his reputation as a vital voice in chronicling Rhode Island’s past.

The Prince of Pawtucket is available for $29.95, plus shipping and can be purchased through RIPS’ online bookstore at RIPublications.org.

For anyone interested in the drama and legacy of Rhode Island’s urban politics, Jennings’ biography promises to be an indispensable read.

