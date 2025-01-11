Obituary: Susan Kempenaar (1957-2024)

Susan Ann (Marshall) Kempenaar, beloved mother, daughter, and cherished friend, passed away on December 17, 2024, at the age of 67. Born on June 15, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa to Richard and Violet (Webb) Marshall. Susan was a warm-hearted spirit who dedicated her life to her family and her passions.

Susan grew up in Iowa, graduating from Lincoln High School. She then enlisted in the Marine Corps, demonstrating her resilience and commitment to serving her country. Following her military service, she became a devoted homemaker, creating a nurturing and loving environment for her children, Kristina and John Jr. Susan owned Mr. Cho’s secondhand store and shared her creativity through arts and crafts, enriching the lives of those around her with her artistic flair.

Survived by her daughter Kristina “Krissy” Kempenaar, son John Kempenaar II., his wife Kelsey of Middletown. Granddaughter’s Jayleigh and Mae Santos and their father Ricky Santos of Middletown. Her father Richard Marshall Sr., her brother Richard Marshall Jr. both of Iowa. Many nieces and nephews in Iowa.

She was predeceased by her mother Violet, her brother David Marshall and her former husband John Kempenaar Sr.

Susan’s legacy will be cherished by those who knew and loved her.

In her later years, Susan faced health challenges, battling chronic respiratory failure, despite these struggles, her spirit remained unbroken, and her love for her family and friends never wavered.

Susan will remain in the hearts of all who knew her, a testament to a life filled with love, creativity, and unwavering courage.

Funeral Services are private.