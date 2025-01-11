Del’s Lemonade Franchise in Warren, RI, Hits the Market for $975,000

Del’s Lemonade | 65 Child Street | Warren, RI | offered by Residential Properties for $975,000.

A rare and refreshing opportunity awaits in the heart of historic Warren, RI. Nestled along the picturesque East Bay Bike Path, this fully renovated property and thriving Del’s Lemonade franchise offers a turnkey operation for savvy investors or aspiring entrepreneurs.

Del’s Lemonade 🍋 – A Rhode Island Treasure

Property Highlights

Prime Location: High-visibility spot frequented by cyclists, pedestrians, and tourists alike.

Renovated Building: Meticulously updated with a takeout window, modern security systems, new plumbing, and electrical work.

Outdoor Seating: A charming area for customers to savor their frozen treats on-site.

Ample Parking & Storage: Private parking and a dedicated storage unit enhance operational ease.

Business Inclusions

Complete Equipment Package: Two delivery vehicles, a vintage Chevy step truck, and five frozen lemonade carts with umbrellas.

Franchise Rights: Exclusive rights to operate in the Bristol and Warren markets.

Exclusive rights to operate in the Bristol and Warren markets. Operational Upgrades: Advanced water filtration, new AC/heating units, French drain system, and modern Square transaction equipment.

Flexible Ownership Options

Purchase the business, real estate, and all equipment and inventory for a fully integrated investment. Acquire the franchise and lease the property for a lower-cost entry into this lucrative market.

Financial Details: Profit and loss statements, along with inventory lists, are available upon request for serious inquiries.

An Iconic Investment This beloved Rhode Island landmark has cultivated a loyal customer base and established a reputation for quality. Perfectly positioned for seasonal and year-round success, 65 Child Street offers unparalleled potential in a prime location.

Own a piece of Rhode Island history—and a thriving business.

