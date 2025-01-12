Deadly Bar Shooting in New Bedford Leaves One Man Dead, Two Women Injured

One man is dead, and two women are recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting at a bar in New Bedford early Saturday morning.

At approximately 1:21 a.m., New Bedford Police responded to the Morna Lounge and Grill on Acushnet Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired inside the establishment. Upon arrival, officers found three gunshot victims: two women and one man.

The victims were quickly transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where the male victim, 27-year-old Cristiano Macedo of New Bedford, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. The women, both in their 20s, underwent treatment for their injuries. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and New Bedford Police are actively investigating the homicide. No further details have been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell condemned the shooting, stating, “There’s no place in our City for brazen acts of violence like this morning’s shooting.” He added that the city’s licensing board would be urged to hold accountable any establishments with a history of police incidents, including the Morna Lounge and Grill.

The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives, New Bedford Police, and the Homicide Unit.

